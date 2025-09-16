Lilo & Stitch Tops Disc Sales Charts in Second Week

LOS ANGELES, CA — Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch maintained its position at No. 1 on the Circana VideoScan chart for the week ending September 6, 2025. The film, which reimagines the beloved 2002 animated classic, follows a lonely Hawaiian girl named Lilo, played by Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, who befriends a runaway alien named Stitch.

Since its release, Lilo & Stitch has received positive reviews and generated significant box office revenue, earning $146 million during its opening weekend. As of now, it has grossed over $1.036 billion worldwide, making it Disney’s first billion-dollar hit of 2025.

Despite its success, Lilo & Stitch experienced a drop on the 4K Ultra HD disc sales chart, falling 15 spots to No. 18. Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ Superman 1978-1987 5-Film Collection soared to the top of that list. This set includes the director’s cut of Superman II and has seen renewed interest thanks to a new Steelbook edition released on September 2.

In terms of overall sales, Universal Pictures’ How to Train Your Dragon, now in its fourth week, became the week’s top seller across all charts, with Lilo & Stitch close behind. The Karate Kid: Legends, a sequel to the 2010 remake, took the third position on the overall and Blu-ray charts.

Paramount’s 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story — Season Two also made waves, landing the fourth spot on the overall chart. Disney’s Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts held on at No. 5 in overall sales while slipping to No. 4 on the Blu-ray chart.

With its HD share at 46%, Lilo & Stitch proved a formidable player in the home media marketplace, but only 2% of its units sold were from the 4K UHD format, which raises questions about consumer preferences in this latest release.