Lily James Stars in ‘Swiped’ about Bumble’s Whitney Wolfe Herd

LOS ANGELES — Lily James stars as Whitney Wolfe Herd in the new film “Swiped,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2025. The movie tells the story of Wolfe Herd, the visionary founder of Bumble, the popular dating app.

The film showcases Wolfe Herd’s journey from her college days to becoming a billionaire entrepreneur. It follows her groundbreaking efforts in the male-dominated tech industry, including her time as a co-founder of Tinder before launching Bumble. The movie highlights both her challenges and triumphs as she breaks barriers in the dating app landscape.

At the premiere, James, along with co-stars Jackson White, Ben Schnetzer, and Myha’la, received praise from attendees. Director and writer Rachel Lee Goldenberg led a panel discussion, emphasizing the significance of Wolfe Herd’s contributions to technology and women’s empowerment.

James shared, “Swiped is inspired by the real life story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, who is a visionary founder. She created Bumble, the dating app, and our movie tracks her journey from leaving college. [After that] she breaks into the male-dominated tech space and launches not one but two huge dating apps that take off like rocket ships.”

“Swiped” explores the evolution of modern dating apps and the personal and professional hurdles Wolfe Herd faced while establishing her brand. The narrative also builds suspense around a new feature introduced in Bumble that transformed the app’s user experience forever.

The film is set to be released on Hulu, with premieres also on Disney Plus, on September 19, 2025. The Walt Disney Company is the parent organization of Hulu.