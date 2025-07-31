Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future

Limerick, Ireland – After a €30 million investment and years of planning, the International Rugby Experience (IRE) in Limerick now faces an uncertain future. The six-storey facility opened in May 2023, attracting 60,000 visitors from 31 countries, and was celebrated for its design.

Despite its initial success, the IRE has been closed since December 23, 2024, leading to concerns about its viability. Billionaire backer JP McManus, who funded the project, had projected losses up to €500,000 annually but believed it would benefit the local economy. He even offered to transfer ownership of the debt-free building to the city council.

However, the council declined the offer, citing concerns about potential financial liabilities, leading to the project’s closure just before Christmas last year. Councillor Willie O’Dea called it a “white elephant” that would require excessive upkeep.

In a tense meeting on June 26, 2025, McManus expressed his disappointment to councilors over the rejection of his gift. The meeting saw an emotional McManus, who received the freedom of the city in 2001, break down while speaking about his pride in the project.

The relationships between McManus and local leaders have soured, particularly with Mayor John Moran. Moran, who co-ordinates the city’s budget, has faced pressure over his response to McManus’s offer. Both sides have refrained from commenting publicly as concerns over financial implications of the IRE persist.

In late August 2024, a consultancy report projected even higher losses than initially expected, raising doubts about the council’s ability to cover them. Both McManus and IRE’s chief executive remain open to finding a solution, but nothing is expected until key stakeholders meet in September 2025.

McManus’s supporters are hopeful for a resolution, recalling the building as a meaningful addition to Limerick’s heritage, even likening it to the “Mona Lisa.” As the standoff continues, the community watches closely with hopes of revitalizing the visitor attraction.