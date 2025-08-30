Lincoln Square Theater Honors Boxmasters Before Performance

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Lincoln Square Theater celebrated the Boxmasters by dedicating a plaque to the band ahead of their performance on Wednesday evening.

The theater specified its VIP Mezzanine for the group, which includes Billy Bob Thornton, J.D. Andrew, Kirk McKim, Raymond Hardy, and Nick Davidson. This marked the band’s first performance at the historic venue.

Thornton expressed his admiration for the theater’s history and stated his desire for the Boxmasters to return annually. “I hope we can come back to play here every year from now on,” he told WAND News.

Thornton is renowned for his roles in films and television series, including his current starring role in the show “Landman.” The second season of “Landman” is expected to premiere in November.

The Boxmasters’ performance and the honoring ceremony attracted a crowd excited to witness both the event and the memorializing of the band at the venue.