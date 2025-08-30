Entertainment
Lincoln Square Theater Honors Boxmasters Before Performance
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Lincoln Square Theater celebrated the Boxmasters by dedicating a plaque to the band ahead of their performance on Wednesday evening.
The theater specified its VIP Mezzanine for the group, which includes Billy Bob Thornton, J.D. Andrew, Kirk McKim, Raymond Hardy, and Nick Davidson. This marked the band’s first performance at the historic venue.
Thornton expressed his admiration for the theater’s history and stated his desire for the Boxmasters to return annually. “I hope we can come back to play here every year from now on,” he told WAND News.
Thornton is renowned for his roles in films and television series, including his current starring role in the show “Landman.” The second season of “Landman” is expected to premiere in November.
The Boxmasters’ performance and the honoring ceremony attracted a crowd excited to witness both the event and the memorializing of the band at the venue.
Recent Posts
- NYT Mini Crossword Expands with New Clues and Larger Grid
- RB Leipzig Unveils State-of-the-Art Bench Ahead of Home Opener
- Tulane Names Jake Retzlaff Starting QB for Season Opener Against Northwestern
- Baker Benji’s Takes Center Stage at Ohio Renaissance Festival
- Bill Burr Announces Plans to Attend Iron Bowl in Auburn this November
- Pat McAfee and Ryan Day’s Feud Takes Unexpected Turn
- Hulu Users Prepare for Change as Disney+ Integration Approaches
- Sevilla Signs Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer from Atletico Madrid
- Purdue Opens Football Season Against Ball State in New Era
- High School Football Kicks Off in Michigan with 255 Games Scheduled
- Ruby Tandoh Explores Food Culture in Grub Street Diet
- Texas Faces Ohio State in Season Opener Showdown
- Atlético Madrid Set to Face Alavés in LaLiga Clash
- South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in College Football Season Opener
- Liverpool Meets Arsenal in Premier League Showdown
- Oyster Bay Withdraws from Mosque Expansion Agreement, Lawsuit Looms
- Exciting SEC Matchups Highlight College Football Opening Weekend
- Luis Enrique Faces No Punishment After Club World Cup Chaos
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing
- JMU Football Kicks Off 2025 Season Against Weber State Saturday