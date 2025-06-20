Sports
Linda Noskova Advances in Straight Sets at Nottingham Open
NOTTINGHAM, England — Linda Noskova, the seventh seed, defeated Fran Jones, the British No. 4, in straight sets on Wednesday at the WTA 250 Lexus Nottingham Open. Noskova’s victory came with scores of 6-1, 6-3, marking a strong performance as she moved on to the quarter-finals.
Noskova, originally from Czechia, displayed remarkable form throughout the match. She fired nine aces and finished the contest in one hour and 39 minutes. Despite facing a resilient Jones, who saved 20 break points, Noskova broke Jones’ serve twice in each set to secure her win.
“Cristina’s an amazing player and a great fighter,” Fernandez, who also advanced in the tournament, said about her next opponent. “I knew today was going to be hard, so I’m just happy with how I started the match.”
In another upset, unseeded Rebecca Sramkova knocked out fourth seed Yulia Putintseva, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Sramkova, a Slovakian player, will face Noskova in the quarter-finals on Friday.
Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez, the fifth seed from Canada, powered through with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Spain’s Cristina Bucsa. Fernandez dominated the first set and managed to fend off Bucsa’s challenge in the second set to prosper in the tournament.
In other action, 17-year-old Mimi Xu of Britain is set to face off against sixth seed Magda Linette on Thursday at the Lexus Nottingham Tennis Centre. Another match will see Katie Boulter face Sonay Kartal on the main court.
This tournament continues to heat up as players vie for positions ahead of The Wimbledon Championships starting June 30.
