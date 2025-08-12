Linda Noskova Faces Iva Jovic at WTA Cincinnati Open This Sunday

MASON, Ohio – Linda Noskova will take on Iva Jovic in the round of 64 at the WTA Cincinnati tournament this Sunday at 4:30 PM ET. The match promises to be an exciting clash, with Noskova projected as the favorite by Dimers‘ advanced tennis model.

According to Dimers data analyst Greg Butyn, results from 10,000 simulations indicate that Noskova has a 73% chance of winning against Jovic, who stands at 27%. “Our prediction integrates the latest performance data and variables affecting both players,” Butyn said.

Noskova is also favored to win the first set, with a 68% chance of taking the initial lead in the match. Betting odds released include a moneyline of -250 for Noskova and +200 for Jovic.

Fans can expect an action-packed match as both players bring their best to the court. Noskova has shown remarkable skills, and Jovic, at just 17, is eager to prove herself on a larger stage.

For more insights into the match and general betting advice, visit our interactive predictions page. As the excitement builds for the WTA Cincinnati Open, all eyes will be on Noskova and Jovic this Sunday. Don’t miss the chance to catch this thrilling matchup!