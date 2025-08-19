Linda Noskova Faces Lulu Sun in Monterrey Rematch

MONTERREY, Mexico — In a highly anticipated rematch, defending champion Linda Noskova, ranked No. 23, is set to face Lulu Sun, ranked No. 102, in the Round of 32 at the Abierto GNP Seguros on Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST.

Noskova is the favorite in this matchup with odds of -300, which gives her a 75% implied probability of winning against Sun, whose odds stand at +225. This will mark the fourth meeting between the two players, with Sun currently leading their head-to-head 2-1.

Last season, Noskova won their previous encounter in the finals at this tournament, but since then, her performance has declined. She has not secured a victory in her last three matches, including losses in Montreal and Cincinnati.

Noskova has a career record of 172-94, with a 77-41 mark on hard surfaces. Her best performance this season was reaching the final in Prague. In 2025, she holds a 25-20 win-loss record.

On the other hand, Lulu Sun has struggled this year, currently ranked outside the top 100 following a lackluster performance at Wimbledon. Sun qualified for the Monterrey event by achieving straight-set victories against Lea Ma and Diane Parry, showcasing a more aggressive playing style with a total of 35 winners in her last match.

Sun has a 16-21 record in 2025 and started her tournament run after performing well in the qualifiers, without dropping a set yet in Monterrey. This match promises excitement as both players aim for a critical win to advance in the tournament.

Fans can catch the action live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK and Tennis Channel in the US.