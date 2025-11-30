Lindor and McNeil’s Confrontation Highlights Mets’ Tumultuous Relationships

New York, NY — Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil, two prominent players for the New York Mets, experienced a heated verbal confrontation during the 2025 MLB season, further unveiling the underlying tensions within the team.

The incident occurred on June 20 during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, where the Mets were struggling on a seven-game losing streak. Sources reported that Lindor became frustrated with McNeil following a defensive mistake. “A play didn’t get made and that pissed [Lindor] off,” a witness said.

This incident follows a physical confrontation in 2021, where Lindor allegedly grabbed McNeil by the throat after a similar dispute. However, the latest encounter remained verbal, indicating a shift in the nature of their disagreements.

Mike Puma of the New York Post highlighted this confrontation as part of a larger narrative regarding the strained relationships on the team. Lindor’s and McNeil’s history suggests that their ongoing struggles could be contributing factors to the Mets’ poor performance, even as their payroll remains one of the highest in the league.

Adding to the team’s challenges, tensions reportedly also existed between Lindor and fellow teammate Juan Soto last season. Soto’s businesslike demeanor contrasts sharply with Lindor’s flair for fashion and social media, creating an atmosphere ripe for discord.

Though both players are committed to the Mets, how they navigate their relationships will be critical for the team’s future success. These interpersonal dynamics might be at the heart of why the Mets aim to address potential trade opportunities for McNeil.

As the off-season approaches, the focus will be on whether the Mets can resolve these internal conflicts and improve their performance moving forward.