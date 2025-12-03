Entertainment
Lindsay Arnold Announces Pregnancy with Third Child
LOS ANGELES, California — Lindsay Arnold, a former contestant on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ announced on social media that she is expecting her third child with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick. The 31-year-old shared the exciting news on Instagram, stating, “BABY CUSICK IS ON THE WAY✨✨.” Arnold expressed joy and gratitude about the upcoming addition to their family, saying, “We could not feel more blessed, grateful, and excited🫶🏻 we love you so much already baby and we can’t wait to meet you!! 🥹”
Arnold and Cusick are already parents to daughters Sage, 4, and June, 2. She revealed the news alongside heartwarming photos of her family holding her sonogram images. Arnold’s announcement comes as she reflects on the joys of motherhood and the values she hopes to instill in her children. “It’s truly an honor that I get to guide them and watch them grow,” she shared earlier this year.
In addition to her exciting pregnancy news, Arnold previously discussed her breast augmentation surgery in July. She explained that it was something she wanted to pursue once she finished having children, and noted that her mom encouraged her to go ahead with it. Although she acknowledged that having more children could change her body, she felt confident in her decision.
Arnold has also been open about the challenges she faced during her previous pregnancies, including experiencing a subchorionic hematoma. She described how this caused bleeding during her first months of pregnancy but reassured fans that it has been manageable. “I’ve had that happen two times now and both times everything was OK,” Arnold noted, mentioning her optimism regarding her current pregnancy.
The couple welcomed their first daughter, Sage, in 2020, and June joined the family in 2023. Arnold’s current due date is set for mid-June 2026, which she looks forward to as another summer addition to their family.
