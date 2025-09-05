Entertainment
Lindsay Lohan Dazzles at US Open with Fashionable Ensemble
New York, NY — Lindsay Lohan transformed a day at the US Open into a fashion statement on Sunday. The actress attended the renowned tennis tournament with her husband, Bader Shammas, showcasing her chic style while soaking up the final days of summer.
Lohan arrived wearing a summery ivory dress adorned with a strawberry print, complemented by a long khaki trench coat. She accentuated her look with Chanel slingback sandals featuring a block heel and distinctive straps, one embossed with the brand’s name and others embellished with iconic gold turnlock CC hardware.
These luxurious sandals are reportedly from a previous Chanel collection, currently available only through resale sites like Rebag and The RealReal. Lohan’s bright red pedicure offered an eye-catching contrast, drawing attention to her footwear.
She completed her ensemble with aviator sunglasses and delicate pendant necklaces, allowing her signature strawberry blonde hair to frame her face, layered with a light makeup look.
Bader Shammas complemented Lohan’s style in a tan bomber jacket, paired with a white T-shirt and black trousers. The couple was joined by Lohan’s brothers, Michael Jr. and Dakota, along with Dakota’s wife, Nina Ginsberg.
This year’s US Open has attracted a range of fashion-forward celebrities, including Katie Holmes and Brittany Snow. With the tournament running until next Sunday, more stunning looks are anticipated throughout the week.
