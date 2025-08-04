Lindsay Lohan Discusses Paparazzi Scares and New ‘Freaky Friday’ Film

Los Angeles, CA — Lindsay Lohan recently shared her thoughts on the challenges of growing up in the spotlight and how they influence her parenting today. In a candid interview with The Sunday Times published on August 2, the 39-year-old actress reflected on her experiences with paparazzi and the impact it had on her life.

“I don’t ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was,” Lohan said. “They were terrifying moments I had in my life — to the extreme from those things. The most invasive situations. Really scary. And I pray stuff like that never comes back. It’s not safe. It’s not fair,” she added, highlighting her concerns for her 2-year-old son, Luai.

Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, whom she married in 2022, frequently discuss how to best protect Luai’s privacy. They are mindful of the media’s access to their child’s life and want to ensure a safe upbringing.

Commenting on the current climate for young celebrities, Lohan believes that social media has empowered stars to reclaim their stories. “I feel that it doesn’t happen as badly now as it did,” she explained. “It was way worse when I was younger, but now, because of social media, people can tell their own story in the way that you want it to be told.”

When fans approach her in public, Lohan prefers a straightforward interaction. “I’d rather someone just ask if they can take a photo,” she said. “Otherwise, you get cautious of every move you make.”

Lohan is set to star in the upcoming family comedy, ‘Freakier Friday,’ a sequel to the 2003 film ‘Freaky Friday.’ She mentioned that despite two decades since they last appeared together, she has remained in touch with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, 66. “She was a safe space for me,” Lohan noted.

According to Lohan, it was Curtis who encouraged her to return for the sequel, even during a challenging time in her life. “Jamie mentioned the idea when I was pregnant, and I was like, ‘Well, not right this second,’” Lohan recalled. The film marks the first time she will portray a mother on-screen. “It’s timing. Time is working on my side!” she expressed.

‘Freakier Friday’ is set to premiere in theaters nationwide on August 8.