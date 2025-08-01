Entertainment
Lindsay Lohan Finds Privacy and Peace in Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Actress Lindsay Lohan shared her reasons for leaving Hollywood to live in Dubai during a recent appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark.’ The 39-year-old star reflected on her life in the UAE, emphasizing her sense of safety and normalcy.
‘It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life,’ Lohan said on July 29. She mentioned that she feels at ease living there with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their 2-year-old son, Luai. ‘There’s no worry of, like, I can’t go eat at this place ’cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son,’ she added.
Lohan explained that Dubai’s strict laws on photography contribute to her family’s privacy. ‘You can’t take a picture of someone else if you’re in a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here,’ she stated.
During the interview, Lohan also shared a humorous moment from her parenting experience. ‘I have this thing, where I’m like, “Luai, don’t do that,”‘ she recalled. ‘And this morning before I was going to say it, he’s like, “Don’t do that, Luai,” and looked at me and I was like, “Oh my god, he’s mocking me.”
Lohan’s journey in Dubai began in 2014, and she married Shammas in 2022 after meeting him at a restaurant in the city. The family recently celebrated her birthday in Italy. Lohan is currently promoting her upcoming film, ‘Freakier Friday,’ and expressed a desire for her son to have a sibling to play with in the future.
In addition to discussing her privacy, Lohan’s recent appearances show the support of her family, including her mother and siblings, as they gathered for the screening of her new movie.
