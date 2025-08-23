Los Angeles, CA – Lindsay Lohan has recently captured the attention of her fans with her radiant, makeup-free selfies. The actress shared her secret to glowing skin: submerging her face in a bowl of ice water each morning.

In an interview with Elle, Lohan explained that this technique helps reduce puffiness and tightens her skin, providing an instant refresh. “It may sound extreme, but it works,” she said. Lohan described the benefits of ice water for skin, including boosting circulation and minimizing the appearance of pores.

Experts agree with Lohan’s approach. Cold water causes blood vessels to constrict, which can lessen swelling. Furthermore, it increases blood flow, delivering more oxygen to the skin for that coveted healthy glow.

Fans of Lohan have expressed interest in her skincare routine, with many requesting more details about her methods. In a recent Instagram post, the 39-year-old actress conveyed her enthusiasm for natural beauty approaches, stating, “The best secrets are often the simplest ones.”

“Drop the skincare routine, queen,” one admirer wrote, while another remarked, “What is your secret?” Lohan has also clarified in previous interviews that while she’s open to certain beauty treatments, she remains dedicated to her natural skin enhancements.

In addition to her ice-water ritual, Lohan highlighted the importance of clean eating and being consistent with her skincare. She has made dietary changes since the birth of her son, focusing on healthful foods like green tea and pickled beets.

With her recent glow and engaging social media presence, Lindsay Lohan continues to inspire fans to embrace simpler beauty secrets. Following her advice could provide a refreshing boost for anyone battling morning puffiness.