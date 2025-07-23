Entertainment
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
Los Angeles, CA — Lindsay Lohan vividly recalls her first encounter with Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of the 2003 film “Freaky Friday.” During a recent chat, Lohan shared how Curtis’s unusual request for everyone to wear name tags set a memorable tone for their initial meeting.
“I was nervous when I first met you,” Lohan said, reminiscing about her early days on set. “You came onto set and wanted everyone to wear name tags. You said, ‘I’m number one on the call sheet, so you listen to me.’” Lohan added that Curtis once expressed her desire to be number one on the call sheet, which Lohan found inspiring.
Curtis also imparted valuable advice, telling Lohan that how one shows up to set influences the atmosphere for the day. “Leave everything and anything that may be at home because that tone sets everyone’s tone for the day,” Curtis advised.
In an interview with People, Curtis revealed that the sequel, “Freakier Friday,” came into existence due to the genuine bond built during their first project. “I know I can trust her,” Curtis said about Lohan. “We’ve both been through hard things, ’cause we’re alive and life is hard. And we’re not dead yet.”
For Lohan, safety in relationships is paramount. “’Safe’ is a very important word to me,” she stated. “I feel safe telling you things. So it’s — I know you said ‘trust,’ but for me it’s ‘safe.’”
Recent Posts
- Djo Reaches No. 1 on Billboard with ‘Basic Being Basic’
- Rickea Jackson Sparks Turnaround for Los Angeles Sparks
- Ryan Murphy Faces Criticism Over New Kennedy Series Adaptation
- Atlético-MG Faces Bucaramanga for Copa Sul-Americana Advancement
- Venus Williams Faces Magdalena Fręch in WTA Washington Showdown
- Storm and Sky Battle for Playoff Position on July 24
- Big Brother Season 27 Unfolds Dramatic Twists and Power Plays
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz