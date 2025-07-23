Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection

Los Angeles, CA — Lindsay Lohan vividly recalls her first encounter with Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of the 2003 film “Freaky Friday.” During a recent chat, Lohan shared how Curtis’s unusual request for everyone to wear name tags set a memorable tone for their initial meeting.

“I was nervous when I first met you,” Lohan said, reminiscing about her early days on set. “You came onto set and wanted everyone to wear name tags. You said, ‘I’m number one on the call sheet, so you listen to me.’” Lohan added that Curtis once expressed her desire to be number one on the call sheet, which Lohan found inspiring.

Curtis also imparted valuable advice, telling Lohan that how one shows up to set influences the atmosphere for the day. “Leave everything and anything that may be at home because that tone sets everyone’s tone for the day,” Curtis advised.

In an interview with People, Curtis revealed that the sequel, “Freakier Friday,” came into existence due to the genuine bond built during their first project. “I know I can trust her,” Curtis said about Lohan. “We’ve both been through hard things, ’cause we’re alive and life is hard. And we’re not dead yet.”

For Lohan, safety in relationships is paramount. “’Safe’ is a very important word to me,” she stated. “I feel safe telling you things. So it’s — I know you said ‘trust,’ but for me it’s ‘safe.’”