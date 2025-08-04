Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Life, Fame, and New Film ‘Freakier Friday’

LOS ANGELES, California — Lindsay Lohan appeared relaxed and happy as she spoke about her new film, Freakier Friday, during an interview on Saturday afternoon.

The 39-year-old actress, known for her roles in beloved films like The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, shared insights about her life as a mother and her experiences navigating fame. “I’m good, thank you!” she said, beaming in a casual white T-shirt. Lohan discussed her marriage to financier Bader Shammas and their two-year-old son, Luai.

Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 hit, revisits the body-swap theme that made the original a classic. In this new version, Lohan’s character, Anna, is now a mother facing her own challenges. Lohan reflected on her past experiences in Hollywood, saying, “I would tell my teenage self to slow down. Back then, everybody was rushing, and I wish someone told me to take it easy.”

Lohan’s journey began in the Bronx, New York, where she grew up in a family of entertainers. Her early success as a child model led to a breakthrough role in The Parent Trap at age 12. “I was just a kid on set, everything was carefree back then,” she recalled. As she grew older, the pressures of fame became more challenging to manage.

<p“Fame is different,” she explained. “You want acclaim but not the invasiveness. My fame received a lot of scrutiny, especially during my twenties.” Lohan mentioned how social media has changed celebrity culture, allowing stars to share their stories more directly.

Despite past struggles, Lohan is now eager for a fresh start in her acting career. “After taking a break, I’m excited to be back and focusing on work that matters to me,” she said. Her upcoming project, Count My Lies, will mark her first major TV role.

Lohan currently resides in Dubai, away from Hollywood’s noise. She described the city as a safe haven for her family. “It’s where I can live a normal life,” she said. As a mother, she hopes to protect her son from the pressures she faced growing up in the spotlight.

“Freakier Friday” premieres in cinemas on Friday and marks an exciting chapter for Lohan as she balances her personal life with her return to the big screen. Lohan’s passion for acting and her journey towards finding peace in her life are inspiring, as she steps back into the world of film.