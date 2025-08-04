Lindsay Lohan Shines at ‘Freaky Friday’ Premiere in London

London, England – Lindsay Lohan attended the UK premiere of Disney’s highly anticipated sequel ‘Freaky Friday‘ on Thursday, showcasing a tribute to her original role as Anna Coleman. The event brought back nostalgia as Lohan reunited with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprised her role as Anna’s mother, Tess. The premiere was marked by vibrant confetti and a red carpet decorated in lilac and green, mirroring the original film’s poster.

Lohan, who was just 16 when she first played the character, wore a custom lavender metal mesh dress designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The dress, adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals, drew inspiration from her character’s iconic costume in the 2003 film. Completing the look, she carried a whimsical Judith Leiber guitar-shaped purse, further linking her attire back to her on-screen persona.

The dress was reminiscent of a lilac lace-trimmed two-piece that Anna wore during a key performance in the original movie. In that scene, Anna, after switching bodies with her mother, embraces her own dreams and plays at her mother’s wedding.

“I’ve been dreaming and manifesting this moment for nearly 20 years,” Lohan expressed at the event, acknowledging the film’s lasting impact. She also thanked her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, who has played a significant role in shaping her recent fashion statements, including nods to her ‘Freaky Friday’ character.

This isn’t the first time Lohan has referenced her character through fashion. Just last month, she donned a chic ensemble featuring a leather miniskirt and a tee that read ‘Pink Slip,’ the name of her fictional band in the film.

Jamie Lee Curtis echoed Lohan’s sentiments during interviews, discussing the film’s global belovedness. “It’s a cherished movie. The fans love it, and that’s what makes us want to do it again,” she said.

The excitement around ‘Freaky Friday’ reflects a wave of millennial nostalgia, with projects like the new ‘Jurassic World’ adding to the trend. For designers like Sernin, the premiere was a personal milestone. “I feel overwhelmed with joy and love right now. It’s a full-circle moment for me,” he shared.