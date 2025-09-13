Lindsay Richards: Texas Attorney Reshapes Criminal Defense Landscape

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2025 — Lindsay Richards, a partner at Cofer & Connelly, has established herself as a leading criminal defense attorney in Texas, leveraging her extensive experience as a former prosecutor.

Richards previously served as an Assistant District Attorney in Travis, Williamson, and Fort Bend Counties, prosecuting hundreds of cases that ranged from sexual assault to homicide. Her work included key roles in specialized units like family violence and sexual assault, and she played a pivotal role in creating a sexual assault unit in Williamson County.

“I know firsthand how prosecutors think and prepare their cases,” said Richards. “That insight helps me stay one step ahead and build the best possible defense for my clients. I tell them straight up: the system doesn’t do you any favors, so I fight tooth and nail to even the odds.”

Known for her tenacity, Richards tackles difficult trials that others often avoid, ensuring each case is fought vigorously. Her journey began in Los Angeles, where she studied sociology at Loyola Marymount University and initially pursued a career in film and television before discovering her passion for trial advocacy in law school at South Texas College of Law.

Since returning to Texas, Richards has committed her career to defending those navigating the criminal justice system. “Nobody walks into my office on the best day of their life,” she explained. “Part of my job is making sure they know someone’s in their corner when everything feels stacked against them.”

Her dedication to her clients has garnered recognition, including the title of District Attorney of the Year by Hope Alliance in 2023 and being named a Travis County Rising Star in 2019. She was recently honored as a finalist for Austin’s 40 Under 40 Awards in the legal category.

Richards actively participates in professional organizations like the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the Austin Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Outside the courtroom, she mentors youth through Seedling and leads her church’s youth group, while previously working with organizations like SAFE and Hope Alliance.

From 2021 to 2023, she served on the Sexual Assault Governor’s Task Force. For clients facing serious charges, Richards offers a unique perspective knowing both sides of the courtroom, providing them with strategic advantages during their defense.