Lindsey Vonn and Husband Thomas Announce Divorce After Four Years

Park City, Utah — Lindsey Vonn and her husband, Thomas Vonn, announced on Sunday they have begun divorce proceedings after four years of marriage.

The couple first married in September 2007. Thomas, a former World Cup racer who is nine years older than Lindsey, has served as her chief advisor and assistant coach throughout much of her career.

In a statement, Lindsey Vonn expressed her commitment to her sport, saying she will “continue to be coached by the U.S. Ski Team and look forward to competing the rest of the season.”

As Vonn navigates this personal transition, she also gears up for the 2025-26 FIS World Cup Alpine ski season. With excitement building for the upcoming Olympics in Milan-Cortina, fellow U.S. skier Paula Moltzan shared her enthusiasm for the depth of the women’s team, stating, “It’s just a lot of fun, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

The Olympics will introduce a new event: a team combined competition where skiers will pair up to complete runs in different disciplines. With top athletes like Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin potentially teaming up, there is speculation about the U.S. team’s strategy.

“There is a world in which we could sweep this event and have six Americans on the podium,” said downhill skier Breezy Johnson, reflecting on the team’s potential. The full U.S. team will be finalized by January 20, pending World Cup results.

Lindsey Vonn currently ranks as the best American woman in super-G and No. 3 in the world, despite not having qualified for the Olympics yet in that discipline. She faces strong competition from New Zealand’s Alice Robinson and Italy’s Sofia Goggia.

As Vonn prepares for her Olympic return, she has shared glimpses of her journey on social media, expressing gratitude for the support she’s received. With the new year just around the corner, Vonn looks forward to a busy season ahead.