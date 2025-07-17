Lindsey Vonn’s Inspiring Comeback to Competitive Skiing After Retirement

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn is back in competitive skiing, making waves six years after her retirement due to injuries. The 40-year-old skier, who has a legendary career with Red Bull spanning two decades, returned to ski racing after undergoing a partial knee replacement last year.

Vonn, a two-time Olympic medalist and world champion, first skied competitively at age three on Buck Hill in Minnesota. She quickly rose to fame, becoming a dominant force in alpine skiing, known for her resilience through injuries.

After a knee injury in 2007 led to a dramatic season-ending crash, she bounced back to win the overall World Cup title in both 2008 and 2009. Her impressive streak continued with record-breaking wins and significant accolades, including becoming the first American woman to win the world super-G title.

In 2015, Vonn suffered a season-ending knee fracture, but she returned in 2017 to win a World Cup race just weeks after injuring her arm. By the time she wrapped up her career in 2019, she had achieved 82 World Cup victories.

Despite struggles with injuries, including a 2018 accident that left her with nerve damage in her lower leg, Vonn announced a surprising comeback in November 2024. She insisted on testing the limits of her new knee before revealing her decision to compete again.

Vonn made her competitive return in December 2024, finishing 14th in her first Super-G event back. By March 2025, she secured a second-place finish in Super-G at Sun Valley, marking her 138th World Cup podium.

“She has faced countless challenges but keeps breaking barriers,” said fellow skier Marcel Hirscher. “Her journey inspires not just athletes but everyone.” As the Beijing 2026 Winter Olympics approaches, Vonn aims to join Team USA, continuing to redefine what it means to be a professional athlete.