Lindsey Vonn Qualifies for Fifth Olympic Games After Strong Comeback

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy – Lindsey Vonn has officially qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in downhill skiing for the 2026 Winter Olympics. This 41-year-old skiing icon made headlines after her remarkable return from a five-year retirement, securing her spot after a stellar start to the World Cup season.

Vonn expressed her excitement about her performance, stating, “I’m definitely very excited with how things are going,” during a phone call on Monday. Her current standing comes after podium finishes in four out of her first five races this season, including a win in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on December 12.

With these impressive results, she now leads the World Cup standings in downhill skiing, easily securing one of the four coveted spots on the U.S. Olympic team. “It was very important to me that I qualified based on my performance and results this season,” Vonn said. This season has shown her to be the best speed skier in America once again, following a competitive comeback that began late last year.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard confirmed Vonn’s selection, emphasizing how her recent achievements demonstrate resilience and dedication. “Lindsey qualifying for the 2026 Olympic team is a testament to her resilience and dedication,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, president and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Vonn’s journey back began with a knee replacement surgery in 2024, which she credits for her successful return. “That operation was the main factor in my ability to come back,” she noted. After struggling for a stretch last year, she finally found her footing, attributing her resurgence to patience and rigorous training.

After a Christmas break, Vonn plans to train in preparation for her remaining World Cup races before the Olympics. “We have plenty of races between now and Cortina to get the kinks out,” she said. Initially, she intended to retire after the Olympics, but has decided to compete through the rest of the World Cup season.

Vonn is aware of the competition she faces, notably with injuries sidelining past contenders like Lauren Macuga and Federica Brignone. Despite this, she remains focused and has high hopes for her final Olympic appearance. “For Cortina, things are looking pretty f—ing awesome,” Vonn said.