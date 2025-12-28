Lindsey Vonn Qualifies for Final Olympic Games in 2026

WASHINGTON — Lindsey Vonn is headed back to the Olympics. The American alpine skiing star announced Tuesday that she has officially qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, marking what she says will be the fifth and final Olympic appearance of her career.

“I am honored to be able to represent my country one more time, in my 5th and final Olympics,” Vonn shared. “When I made the decision to return to ski racing, I always had one eye on Cortina because it’s a place that is very, very special to me.”

The 41-year-old returned to competitive ski racing in late 2024 after a five-year retirement. So far this World Cup season, she has experienced one of the strongest starts among American athletes, finishing on the podium four times in five downhill races. Currently, she leads the World Cup downhill standings, securing one of the four U.S. Olympic spots in the discipline.

“It was very important to me that I qualified based on my performance and results this season,” Vonn said. “My skiing had to earn this spot, and I’m proud to have done that.”

Vonn has faced numerous injuries over the years, including a knee replacement in 2024. She is one of the most decorated skiers in Olympic history, having won downhill gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games along with two other Olympic medals. Vonn retired in 2019 as the winningest women’s alpine skier at the time.

The Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are scheduled to run from Feb. 6–22, with alpine skiing events taking place in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

“Although I can’t guarantee any outcomes, I can guarantee that I will give my absolute best every time I kick out of the starting gate,” Vonn said. “No matter how these games end up, I feel like I’ve already won.”