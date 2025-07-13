Sports
Lindsey Vonn Takes Riding Lessons from Champion Cowboy in Texas
HICO, Texas — Ski racing champion Lindsey Vonn took a break from her snowy training routine to enjoy a day in the saddle with rodeo star Cody Ohl. The former alpine skier, who won multiple championships in her career, donned a cowboy hat and her championship belt buckle as she headed out for riding lessons.
Vonn, a six-time world champion, met Ohl, a six-time world champion in rodeo, at his ranch in Hico. She expressed her excitement, stating, “There are 12 World Championship medals between Baby Doll and me… she has more Gold though!” as she rode Ohl’s horse named Baby Doll.
Cody Ohl guided Lindsey in the nuances of lassoing, while Vonn showcased her skills on horseback. The two champions shared a special moment as they bonded over their respective sports.
As winter approaches, fans of Vonn look forward to her return to skiing. She aims to compete in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, hoping to add to her medal tally. “I can’t wait to get back on the slopes,” she said, while clearly enjoying her time in the saddle.
This installment of lessons highlights how two elite athletes can come together outside their sports, celebrating the spirit of competition and fun.
