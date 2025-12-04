Lindy Ruff Previews Sabres’ Game Against Flyers on December 3, 2025

Philadelphia, PA – Lindy Ruff, head coach of the Buffalo Sabres, spoke to media members on December 3, 2025, ahead of his team’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Sabres enter the game with a record of 3-17-1 and are looking to improve after a tough start to the season. Ruff emphasized the need for his players to stay focused and execute their game plan effectively. “We need to work harder and stick to our strategies if we want to turn this season around,” he said.

Ruff’s comments come in light of the team’s recent struggles, particularly on the road where they have not secured a win yet. Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic that tonight’s game offers an opportunity for his team to build momentum.

<p“I believe in our guys. They have the skills to compete,” Ruff added. “It’s about putting it all together tonight against a strong Flyers team.”

The Flyers, currently 11-9-6, will pose a significant challenge, especially given their performance at home. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET, and Sabres fans are hopeful for a turnaround.

As the Sabres prepare to face off against their rivals, both teams are poised for an exciting night of hockey.