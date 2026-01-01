Linebacker Whit Weeks to Stay with LSU for 2026 Season

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – Linebacker Whit Weeks announced on social media Thursday that he will return to LSU for his senior season in 2026. Weeks, who suffered a broken ankle earlier this season, had considered entering the NFL Draft but decided to stay with the Tigers.

“College is too much fun to leave, and there is no better place in the country to be right now than Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Weeks wrote. “All I want to do is ball in the purple and gold. See you in September.” Weeks signed with LSU in 2023 from Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia.

During his remarkable sophomore season in 2024, Weeks tallied 125 tackles, finishing second in the Southeastern Conference. He was also recognized as a first-team All-SEC player. However, his performance in 2025 was impacted by injury, limiting him to just eight games and 31 tackles.

The injury occurred during a game against Ole Miss, which caused him to miss four games. He returned for the final two games but his performance dropped as he played sparingly. Despite this setback, Weeks’ commitment to the program is a significant boost for new head coach Lane Kiffin, who emphasized the importance of retaining key players.

Weeks is known for his strong defensive skills, and his return is expected to enhance the Tigers’ efforts in the upcoming season. His brother, Zach Weeks, is also anticipated to be a part of the next class of LSU linebackers.

Weeks’ decision comes amid a turbulent period for LSU football, with several players announcing plans to transfer. Nonetheless, Weeks expressed his enthusiasm for continuing his college career and contributing to the team.