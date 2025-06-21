Linette Faces Jastremska in WTA Nottingham Semifinal Showdown

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom — Magda Linette will compete against Dajana Jastremska in the WTA 250 semifinal on June 21, 2025. Linette, hailing from Poznań, has shown impressive form throughout the tournament, winning all three of her previous matches without losing a set.

In her path to the semifinals, Linette defeated Alexandra Eala, Mingge Xu, and Clara Tauson. The Polish player expressed her excitement during a press interview, stating, “I’m feeling confident and ready for this match.” Her strong performance has propelled her to the 31st position in the WTA rankings.

On the other side, Jastremska, currently ranked 46th, has also had a successful run in Nottingham, winning her matches against Olga Danilovic, Antonia Ruzic, and Leylah Fernandez. However, she lost a set in one of those matches. Jastremska noted, “It’s been a tough tournament, but I’m prepared for the challenge against Linette.”

The two players have faced off five times in their careers, with Jastremska holding a 4-1 advantage in their head-to-head history. Their last encounter was earlier this year in Dubai, where Jastremska came out on top.

As they prepare to take the court, both athletes are aware of the stakes; a win will lead to a place in the finals. The live match will be available on Polsatsport.pl starting at 12:00 PM local time.