Linkin Park Reenergizes Fans With Maryland Comeback Concert

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Linkin Park captivated a sold-out crowd of 17,500 fans at the SAP Center on September 15, 2025, during their first major concert since the addition of vocalist Emily Armstrong. The event came two months after the release of their new album, “From Zero,” which marks the band’s eighth studio project and first with Armstrong, previously a co-founder of Dead Sara.

Many fans thought the band would disband after the tragic death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017. Instead, the group decided to take time off to regroup. Now, with Armstrong sharing mic duties, they delivered a powerful performance that highlighted both new songs and classic hits.

Armstrong opened the show with a melodic touch, a stark contrast to Bennington’s intense vocal style. As the concert progressed, she showcased her own vocal ferocity with howls and screams that engendered enthusiastic chants from the audience.

The crowd’s connection was palpable, as thousands shouted in unison during iconic tracks like “One Step Closer” and “Faint.” The concert-goers ranged from those who bought “Hybrid Theory” — the band’s diamond-certified debut from 2000 — to younger fans experiencing the resurgent Linkin Park for the first time.

Linkin Park’s setlist included hits from previous albums alongside nine tracks from “From Zero.” They performed favorites like “Somewhere I Belong” from their 2003 album “Meteora,” transitioning skillfully into new songs such as “The Emptiness Machine.” The band’s willingness to embrace both old and new material kept energy levels high throughout the show.

The stage design was straightforward, with large video screens providing clear views from all angles. Despite some underutilized visual effects, the focus remained on the band and their music.

Fielding questions about the group’s evolution, Shinoda, the band’s other vocalist, expressed gratitude for the audience’s support. He interacted with fans by reaching into the pit, showcasing the band’s commitment to a deep connection with their audience.

As the concert neared its end, Linkin Park wrapped up with a stirring rendition of “Numb” followed by a high-energy encore. The evening left fans eager for the band’s future, suggesting that this rebooted Linkin Park is only just beginning.