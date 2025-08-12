Linsey Davis Reveals Battle with Fibroids Ahead of Hysterectomy

New York, NY – ABC News anchor Linsey Davis opened up about her yearslong struggle with uterine fibroids on Monday during a conversation with singer Tamar Braxton and model Cynthia Bailey. The discussion aimed to raise awareness of a condition affecting up to 80% of women by age 50.

Davis, 47, who anchors “ABC News Live Prime With Linsey Davis,” shared her journey with fibroids, including the decision to undergo a hysterectomy. The tumors, which are often benign, can cause painful symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding and extreme bloating.

Uterine fibroids can range in size and occur as solitary or multiple tumors. While some women remain asymptomatic, others face severe discomfort. According to the National Institutes of Health, symptoms can include irregular cycles, frequent urination, and cramping.

Reflecting on her experiences, Davis revealed that her bloating, particularly during events like the Oscars, led to embarrassing public speculation about her being pregnant. “It was such an embarrassing moment… but it is a pouch that happens,” she explained.

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Bailey and Braxton also shared their struggles with fibroids, highlighting the physical and emotional toll the condition takes on women’s lives. Bailey noted the exhaustion it causes and how it affects family relationships.

Davis first learned of her fibroids 13 years ago, with her initial diagnosis marked as mild. However, symptoms intensified over the years, leading to her being referred to a specialist who performed a myomectomy to remove six fibroids. Despite initially finding relief, Davis’ symptoms returned, prompting her to reevaluate her treatment options.

She faced a choice between another myomectomy, uterine fibroid embolization, or a hysterectomy—the only permanent solution. “At that point, I was just in a state of mind like, I just wanna get rid of them,” Davis admitted.

The catalyst for her decision came in March, when her bloating led to public speculation about a pregnancy. “I really have to do something about this,” she said, emphasizing her desire to regain control over her life.

With surgery scheduled for August 15, Davis expressed optimism for a future without the burdens of fibroids. “I will never miss having a period,” she joked, adding that she looks forward to living without the anxiety of heavy bleeding and discomfort.

Davis is committed to using her platform to raise awareness about fibroids, particularly for Black women, who are disproportionately affected. “I just feel like it is a healthier approach rather than just trying to, on your own, solve for x,” she said of sharing experiences with others facing similar struggles.