Lionel Messi Named MLS Player of the Month for July 2025

NEW YORK – Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi earned the MLS Player of the Month award for July 2025. The legendary Argentine forward is having one of the hottest streaks in MLS history, scoring eight goals and contributing three assists during the month.

Inter Miami finished July with a record of 4 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, earning 42 points in the Supporters’ Shield race. Messi’s impressive performances helped the Herons secure multiple games in hand on several teams ahead of them.

In his last seven MLS matches since May 28, Messi has recorded six braces and provided seven assists. He has a total of 18 goals this season, tying him for the Golden Boot with Nashville SC‘s Sam Surridge.

The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Messi is also in contention to win the award again, which would make him the first player in history to do so in consecutive seasons. Since the beginning of 2024, Messi leads the league with 38 goals and 25 assists, becoming one of only five players in MLS history to achieve at least 35 goals and 25 assists within a two-year period.

This month marks Messi’s fourth Player of the Month title since he joined MLS in 2023, tying him for the sixth most in league history. He is behind Chris Wondolowski, who has seven awards, and Landon Donovan, Josef Martínez, Carlos Ruiz, and Luciano Acosta, who each have six or five.

Earlier this season, Messi won the Player of the Month for May 2025 after scoring seven goals and assisting four. Last year, he was awarded for his performance in April and October, after leading the league in goal contributions and clinching titles with Inter Miami.

The MLS Player of the Month is determined by a panel of selected national media members, a process managed by MLS Communications.

Next, Messi will lead Inter Miami into Leagues Cup 2025, aiming to secure their second intercontinental title in three years. The Herons will play all of Phase One at home, starting with Atlas on Wednesday, July 30.