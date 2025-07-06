Lionel Messi Shines as Inter Miami Beats CF Montreal 4-1

MONTREAL, Canada — Lionel Messi scored two goals and provided an assist to lead Inter Miami to a 4-1 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday. This match marked Miami’s first return to MLS action in over a month due to their participation in the Club World Cup, where they were eliminated after a heavy loss to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Miami, with a record of 9-3-5 and 32 points, swiftly overcame an early deficit that saw Montreal take a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the game. Prince Owusu capitalized on a misplaced pass from Messi, striking the ball through the legs of Miami’s goalkeeper, Óscar Ustari.

Despite maintaining early pressure, Montreal’s goalkeeper, Jonathan Sirois, made several crucial saves, including a denial of Tadeo Allende. However, Miami found its rhythm in the 33rd minute. Messi set up Allende with a pinpoint pass outside the penalty box, allowing Allende to level the score.

Messi then showcased his trademark skill, giving Miami a 2-1 lead just before halftime. He maneuvered through defenders to curl a shot into the far corner. The second half saw Miami extend their lead in the 60th minute, when Telasco Segovia launched a strike that barely cleared the crossbar before landing in the net.

Messi’s second goal came quickly after, as he dribbled from near midfield and regained possession of the ball after a brief tackle attempt by Montreal defenders. He rocketed the ball into the net, marking his twelfth goal of the season.

After the match, Miami head coach Javier Mascherano praised Messi’s impact and the team’s effort in overcoming their early challenges. ‘I still enjoy watching him play,’ said Mascherano. ‘It’s a privilege to coach him.’

Despite the loss, Montreal’s Owusu expressed pride in his team’s spirited start but acknowledged the overwhelming presence of Messi. ‘We need to live in the moment,’ he said, reflecting on their inability to maintain their lead against a formidable opponent.

With this victory, Miami secured its third consecutive win in MLS and continues to be a strong contender in the Eastern Conference. The team will face the New England Revolution next as they look to climb higher in the standings.