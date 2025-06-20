Sports
Lionel Messi Tops 2025 MLS Jersey Sales for Third Year in a Row
NEW YORK (June 18, 2025) – Lionel Messi continues to be a dominant force in Major League Soccer as he tops the list of best-selling adidas MLS jerseys for the third consecutive year. The announcement was made today, revealing that Messi’s jersey remains the most popular among MLS fans.
In the rankings, Messi, the captain of Inter Miami CF, is followed by teammate Luis Suárez, who ranks No. 2. Atlanta United’s Miguel Almirón takes the third spot, with Hirving “Chucky” Lozano from San Diego FC and Darlington Nagbe of Columbus Crew rounding out the top five.
Inter Miami, the reigning Supporters’ Shield champions, boasts four players in the top 25, including midfielder Sergio Busquets at No. 16 and Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi at No. 23. This strong showing underscores the impact Messi has had on the franchise and the league.
Seattle Sounders FC is another notable club with four jerseys represented in the top 25 list. Jordan Morris leads the Sounders at No. 6, followed closely by Pedro de la Vega at No. 14, Albert Rusnák at No. 24, and Jesús Ferreira at No. 25.
The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys from January 1 through May 1, 2025, highlighting the marketability and popularity of these players. Messi’s continued success further cements his status as a key figure in growing the MLS brand.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742