Lionel Messi Tops MLS Salaries for Third Straight Year

NEW YORK — Lionel Messi remains Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player for the third consecutive year, with a total guaranteed compensation of $20,446,667, according to data released by the MLS Players Association on June 25, 2025.

The 38-year-old forward’s base salary stands at $12 million. However, this figure excludes additional revenue from endorsements and bonuses linked to his agreements with the league and its partners. Messi’s overall earnings could reach up to $150 million during his contract with Inter Miami, which runs through the end of the 2025 season.

Following Messi, Toronto FC‘s Lorenzo Insigne ranks second with a guaranteed compensation of $15.4 million. Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets takes third place, earning approximately $8.77 million this season.

Inter Miami not only leads the league with Messi’s salary, but they also smashed their own record for total team payroll, totaling $46.84 million. This figure is up from $41.7 million the previous season, far exceeding that of other MLS teams like Toronto FC at $34.1 million and Atlanta United FC at $27.6 million.

The average guaranteed salary for MLS players has also risen to $649,120, marking a 9.2% increase from the previous year. The rise reflects the increasing value of the players in the league, with 131 players now earning at least $1 million compared to 115 last year.

CF Montreal is reported to have the league’s lowest payroll at nearly $12 million. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement, effective since February 2021, is set to last until the end of the 2027 season, ensuring established guidelines for player compensations going forward.