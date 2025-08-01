Sports
Lions and Chargers Kick Off NFL Preseason at Hall of Fame Game
Canton, Ohio — NFL fans are ready for the first taste of football as the 2025 preseason begins Thursday, July 31, with the Hall of Fame Game featuring the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers.
This season opener will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a historic venue that kicks off the excitement before the official season starts on September 4. Both teams have high expectations after successful 2024 campaigns, with the Lions finishing 15-2 and securing the top NFC seed, while the Chargers ended their season at 11-6.
Despite past successes, fans shouldn’t expect to see the star players on the field for long. Both teams will likely rest their starters, focusing instead on evaluating rookies and backup players. Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that key players will remain sidelined.
This marks Detroit’s fourth appearance in the Hall of Fame Game, and their first since 1991, when they triumphed over the Denver Broncos 14-3. The Chargers haven’t played in this game since 1994 when they lost 21-17 to the Atlanta Falcons.
Thursday night’s matchup will feature a focus on young talent. Trey Lance, a former first-round pick, is expected to take snaps for Los Angeles, while the Lions will showcase Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen at quarterback.
Current betting lines from FanDuel Sportsbook list the total score over/under at 32.5, with many expecting a higher-scoring game than the numbers suggest. In recent Hall of Fame Games, betting the under has proven profitable, yet this season, there’s optimism that both teams’ backup quarterbacks will demonstrate they can orchestrate effective offenses.
With limited playing time for starters, coaches will prioritize getting a good look at their rosters. Expect both teams to play aggressively, especially as they prepare for shorter preseason schedules in 2025, where only teams in the Hall of Fame Game will have four preseason outings.
As anticipation builds for fans, this game represents more than just an exhibition; it’s the kickoff of a new NFL season. The matchup offers an opportunity for young stars and seasoned backups to prove their worth ahead of the upcoming regular season.
Fans can catch the action live as the Lions and Chargers prepare to lay the groundwork for what promises to be an exciting 2025 NFL season.
