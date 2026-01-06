Lions Close 2025 Season With Final Game Against Bears

Detroit, MI – The Detroit Lions ended their 2025 NFL regular season with an 8-8 record following a visit to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears, who secured the NFC North title with an impressive 11-5 record.

After dominating the division for two years and making consecutive playoff appearances, the Lions struggled this season, culminating in a disappointing 23-10 loss to the New York Jets on Christmas Day.

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed optimism about the team’s final game. ‘One more left and, look, you can always find a lot out with one to go. And, no, we’re not playing for the playoffs, but there’s still things we can find out and I expect the guys that we have here to give it what they’ve got one more time,’ Campbell said. ‘How players play, how they do on the road, maybe a second time, how they play at this position. How they handle pressure, how they handle with nothing to play for.’

As the NFL Sunday in Week 18 approaches, teams are vying for postseason positions. The current playoff picture shows that only the NFC South title remains undecided. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons 16-14 on Saturday, which allows either the Buccaneers or the Carolina Panthers to claim the division title, depending on the outcomes of their respective games on Sunday.

In conclusion, the Lions are set to face the Bears, aiming to close the season with a sense of pride, despite the challenges they faced this year. This matchup could potentially provide key insights into areas for improvement as they gear up for next season.