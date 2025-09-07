Lions Extend WR Jameson Williams’ Contract for $83 Million

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Jameson Williams to a three-year contract extension worth $83 million ahead of the 2025 season. The deal, announced late Saturday, includes $67 million guaranteed.

Williams, the Lions’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has shown considerable promise since joining the team. At just 24 years old, he made a significant impact in the 2024 season, catching 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added 11 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown.

“We believe Jameson’s best football is ahead of him,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. The organization has expressed confidence in Williams’ growth as a player and his potential to contribute as a key offensive weapon alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Williams, a former first-team All-American, faced challenges early in his career, including recovery from a torn ACL. Despite this setback, he returned to the field late in his rookie season. His talent and speed have made him a valuable asset for the Lions.

The Lions previously picked up Williams’ fifth-year option for the 2026 season, which is projected to cost $15.493 million. Based on the new deal, he will earn approximately $27.6 million annually.

This extension comes on the heels of Amon-Ra St. Brown’s four-year, $120 million extension last season, highlighting the Lions’ commitment to building a strong receiving core. The Lions have made significant adjustments in their wide receiver room, having traded Tim Patrick and supporting both Williams and St. Brown with players like Kalif Raymond and Isaac TeSlaa.

As the Lions prepare for their upcoming season, excitement surrounds their roster, with Williams poised to be a standout player.