Lions Gear Up for Crucial Preseason Game Against Dolphins

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Lions will play their first of two home preseason games on Saturday, August 16, against the Miami Dolphins. Most starters are expected to sit for the third consecutive game, making this matchup significant for final evaluations ahead of the upcoming 53-man roster cuts.

As the Lions prepare, several players are on the roster bubble, and there are a few to watch closely this Saturday. Among them is wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who returned to practice Thursday along with teammates Tom Kennedy and Dominic Lovett, but it was motivated receiver Bell who made a strong impression this week. Bell, who joined the Lions early in the offseason, caught two passes late in practice Wednesday. Coach Dan Campbell praised Bell’s reliability in both blocking and receiving throughout the preseason.

The top five receiver spots appear filled with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, and Tim Patrick. Lovett, a seventh-round pick from Georgia, is likely to secure a spot if the team retains six receivers, but Bell is making a case for himself with two crucial games remaining.

In the offensive line, Jones is coming off a two-game stint as a practice-squad call-up last year and has been versatile at tackle positions. He is competing for a backup spot but sat out last week’s game against the Falcons due to injury. Meanwhile, second-rounder Gio Manu is lagging in progress, leaving the Lions with difficult decisions about their backup line.

Defensive lineman Martin, a third-round pick in the 2023 draft facing challenges to earn a roster spot, remains under pressure to impress. Despite limited buzz in training camp, he will have ample opportunity against the Dolphins to showcase his skills.

Linebacker Cunningham’s fit remains unclear with established starters Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, and Derrick Barnes ahead of him. Yet, Campbell has recognized Cunningham’s competitive spirit, often acknowledging his athleticism in practice.

With injuries impacting depth at cornerback, Auburn Hills native Whiteside has emerged as a player to watch. Coach Campbell lauded Whiteside’s competitiveness during practice, earning a nickname that reflects his strong play.

In other updates, Isaac TeSlaa, a promising wideout with a standout training camp, has drawn attention with thrilling plays, including a leaping touchdown grab last week against the Falcons, which was highlighted by coach Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff. Goff noted his progress, emphasizing TeSlaa’s potential role in the offense.

TeSlaa has shown tenacity in camp despite a rocky start. Initially hindered by discomfort, he pushed through barriers and improved his understanding of the playbook, paralleling his growing on-field confidence. His recent performances in preseason games have bolstered his standing with the team.

With the Lions facing the Dolphins on Saturday at Ford Field, TeSlaa is eager to make an impact and contribute to the team’s success. Armstrong, a former teammate, believes TeSlaa will seize this opportunity, demonstrating why the Lions drafted him highly.