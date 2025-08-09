Lions Injury Report: Key Players’ Expected Returns Revealed

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are dealing with a series of player injuries as they head into the NFL season. Coach Dan Campbell provided updates on several players, detailing their injuries and expected return dates.

Among the injured is Ennis Rakestraw, whose situation has raised concerns. Rakestraw was placed on the injured reserve (IR) list, and while specific details about his injury and surgery remain unclear, hopes for his return this season appear to be diminishing. The Lions opted to place him on IR ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown, indicating they do not expect him back this year. At just 23 years old, Rakestraw still has two years left on his rookie contract.

On a brighter note, other players like Skipper are expected to be ready for Week 1. “The injuries are minor. They’re [Jones & O'Connor] good, it’s just gonna take a minute,” Campbell said. Jones and O’Connor are both expected back soon, possibly within the next ten days.

The situation regarding Rakestraw highlights some of the complexities of roster management for the Lions. By placing him on IR now, they secure his spot for next season, minimizing the risk of losing him to another team. The team has chosen not to activate one of the bonus IR-designated-to-return spots, signaling they feel the chances of Rakestraw playing this season are slim.

Another player on the list is a 7th-round rookie who has dealt with a mild oblique strain. He missed practice on August 6 but has since returned and is on track for the regular season.

Overall, while the Lions face several injury challenges, the team remains hopeful about the upcoming season. With just a month to go, the focus now shifts to rehabilitation and making sure players are ready for when the games begin.