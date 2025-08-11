Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles

LOS ANGELES, CA — Lionsgate reported a 12% increase in library revenue, reaching $989 million over the past 12 months. This surge was largely attributed to interest generated by the recent release of the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina. The financial period marked the third consecutive quarterly record for library revenue.

While the increase in library revenue helped offset difficulties faced by the film division, total revenue for the company was $555.9 million for the April-to-June quarter of fiscal 2026. However, the company reported a loss per share of 32 cents, which was wider than analysts had anticipated.

In May, Lionsgate and Starz completed their long-awaited split into two separate publicly traded companies. The financial report reflected results based only on Lionsgate studio assets, providing a clearer comparison of performance.

The motion picture division reported $267.3 million in revenue, a decrease from $349.6 million in the same quarter last year. Conversely, the television unit saw an increase in revenue, climbing to $288.5 million from $241.1 million, largely due to successful series such as Ghosts, Yellowjackets, and The Rookie.

CEO Jon Feltheimer expressed optimism about future growth, stating, “We have three major film tentpoles set for release in the coming fiscal year and expect to double our scripted television series deliveries next year.”

Despite some setbacks in their film division, Lionsgate highlighted that 29 of their top 30 titles are owned by the studio. Feltheimer emphasized the importance of ownership, asserting, “We own most of our library in perpetuity in both film and television.”