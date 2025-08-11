Business
Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
LOS ANGELES, CA — Lionsgate reported a 12% increase in library revenue, reaching $989 million over the past 12 months. This surge was largely attributed to interest generated by the recent release of the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina. The financial period marked the third consecutive quarterly record for library revenue.
While the increase in library revenue helped offset difficulties faced by the film division, total revenue for the company was $555.9 million for the April-to-June quarter of fiscal 2026. However, the company reported a loss per share of 32 cents, which was wider than analysts had anticipated.
In May, Lionsgate and Starz completed their long-awaited split into two separate publicly traded companies. The financial report reflected results based only on Lionsgate studio assets, providing a clearer comparison of performance.
The motion picture division reported $267.3 million in revenue, a decrease from $349.6 million in the same quarter last year. Conversely, the television unit saw an increase in revenue, climbing to $288.5 million from $241.1 million, largely due to successful series such as Ghosts, Yellowjackets, and The Rookie.
CEO Jon Feltheimer expressed optimism about future growth, stating, “We have three major film tentpoles set for release in the coming fiscal year and expect to double our scripted television series deliveries next year.”
Despite some setbacks in their film division, Lionsgate highlighted that 29 of their top 30 titles are owned by the studio. Feltheimer emphasized the importance of ownership, asserting, “We own most of our library in perpetuity in both film and television.”
Recent Posts
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
- Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’
- Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash
- Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp
- MLS All-Star Game Could Come to Cincinnati, Says Commissioner Garber
- Trump Demands Homeless Leave Washington or Face Eviction
- Sakkari and Tien Advance in Cincinnati Open; Krejcikova Outlasts Parks
- Alyssa Thomas Makes WNBA History with Three Straight Triple-Doubles
- Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks Clash in WNBA Showdown
- Weapons Tops Box Office with $42.5 Million Debut
- Ben Shelton Celebrates Masters Win Before Cincinnati Open Challenge
- James Cameron Warns of AI Threats While Announcing Hiroshima Film Project
- Skye Blakely Returns to Competition After Injury
- Asher Hong Wins Men’s All-Around at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- Exciting Matches Set for Liga Nacional’s Apertura 2025 Opening Weekend
- Nathan Chen Bows Out of 2026 Winter Olympics for Medical School
- AI Predicts Pumas Will Defeat Necaxa 2-1 in Apertura 2025