Entertainment
Lisa Announces Short Film Release for ‘Dream’ Ahead of BLACKPINK Concerts
LOS ANGELES, CA — Lisa of BLACKPINK is keeping her momentum going with a surprise announcement for her fans. Fresh from her breakout role as Mook, she revealed that a short film featuring her song “Dream” will premiere on August 13 at 11 p.m. ET.
The film pairs Lisa with Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi and writer-director Ojun Kwon. In her announcement, Lisa described the project as “an emotional, beautiful story that will soon be yours,” hinting at its romantic theme.
The film’s first look features Lisa and Sakaguchi in a striking black-and-white embrace, reflecting the bittersweet nature of the track’s lyrics, which express a longing for love. This release comes just days before BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated performances at Wembley Stadium on August 15 and 16.
As Lisa diversifies her career beyond music, this short film will add to her growing IMDB profile, which has already garnered awards buzz for her acting debut. Fans are excited to see what this new venture holds for the BLACKPINK star.
