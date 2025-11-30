Lisa from Blackpink to Headline Fortnite Festival Season 12

LOS ANGELES, CA — Lisa, a member of Blackpink, will headline Fortnite Festival Season 12 as part of the new Starlux Music Pass launching on Nov. 29. Epic Games announced the collaboration on Monday, showcasing the global star’s music and character in the game.

Lisa expressed her excitement in a statement, saying, “I love seeing how Fortnite brought my alter egos to life in the game so perfectly. Being the main act for the Starlux Music Pass is an exciting opportunity for my fans to continue experiencing my favorite songs and outfits from my debut album, Alter Ego.”

The new content will feature a LISA Outfit along with two Jam Tracks—“Rockstar” and “New Woman”—available in Fortnite’s shop starting on the launch day. Players can also look forward to additional LISA-themed cosmetics, including the Rockstar LISA Outfit and an unlockable Rockstar Mic, which will sync with various in-game tracks.

The season will introduce a new character, Melodie Mars, who will serve as the opening act. Players who purchase the Starlux Music Pass will gain immediate access to Melodie’s Outfit, while LISA’s content will anchor the upper tiers of the pass.

This collaboration marks a significant addition to Fortnite’s music integrations, which have previously highlighted artists like Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga. Since launching in 2023, the Fortnite Festival has been positioned as a key entertainment feature beyond the game’s Battle Royale gameplay.

As Lisa’s popularity grows, her role in Fortnite represents a historic moment, being the first K-pop soloist to headline an animated in-game concert. Her unique style and music are expected to enhance the player experience.

Check out the official teaser featuring BLACKPINK’s LISA ahead of the season launch. Fans are buzzing with anticipation as they prepare for this new musical chapter in Fortnite.