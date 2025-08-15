Lisa Rinna’s Summer Bikini Photos Spark Fan Reactions

Los Angeles, CA — Actress Lisa Rinna shared a series of stunning bikini photos on social media on August 14, 2025. The 52-year-old star showcased her fit figure in a stylish black scallop-edged bikini, much to the delight of her fans.

In the first image, Rinna posed leaning forward, highlighting her bikini top while beaming with a broad smile. The second photo displayed her profile, giving a clear view of her toned physique. In a playful third shot, she made a silly face, holding oversized sunglasses, with her hair braided neatly.

The fun continued in the next image, where Rinna laughed directly at the camera. Another photo captured her glistening under the sun while stepping into a pool, radiating summer vibes. The penultimate image showed her pulling at the back of her bikini, while the final shot was a collage of black-and-white pictures.

Fans flooded the comments with compliments. One user joked, “please can I steal these shades? 😍” and another praised, “Alriiiiiighty then the body is bodying!! 😍🔥👏” Rinna has always embraced her bikini body, having previously posted similar photos in a floral bikini in March 2023 and in another carousel in May 2024.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April 2023, Rinna shared her love for string bikinis, saying, “I like a string bikini that hangs down like I’m in the ’70s. And I love a triangle top. It’s the most flattering for my breasts.” Rinna’s confidence continues to inspire her followers as she enjoys summer.