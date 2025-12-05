Lisbon Derby: Benfica Set for Clash Against Sporting on Friday

Lisbon, Portugal – The latest edition of the Lisbon Derby will take place on Friday night as Benfica hosts Sporting CP at Estádio da Luz in the Primeira Liga. This match marks the opening fixture of matchday 13 and comes after both teams faced each other in July for the Super Cup, where Benfica won 1-0.

The rivalry between these two clubs has intensified over recent seasons, with both competing fiercely for domestic honors. Benfica’s previous Super Cup victory served as a form of retribution after they missed out on the Taca da Portugal and Primeira Liga to Sporting last season.

As Benfica approaches this match, they are in need of a win to close a three-point gap with Sporting, currently ranked third in the league, while Porto leads the standings by six points. Benfica has struggled this season, managing only four wins in 12 matches, resulting in four draws and two losses. Their inconsistency, especially at home, where they have only won half of their league games, has been a significant concern.

Despite these challenges, Benfica enters the match with momentum, having won their last three games across all competitions, including a recent 2-1 comeback victory against Nacional. Manager José Mourinho will surely hope this momentum continues as they face their local rivals.

Sporting CP, too, is in good form, having won their last four league matches. The team recently achieved a convincing 4-0 win over Estrela Amadora, showcasing their powerful attack. However, they will be looking to improve upon their previous performances against top teams, having drawn with Braga and lost to Porto earlier this season.

Both teams can expect strong support as they take the pitch, but each faces injury concerns. Benfica will be without players like Alexander Bah and Dodi Lukebakio, while Sporting CP will miss Fotis Ioannidis and several other key men. Sporting, however, will be bolstered by the return of Pedro Gonçalves to the lineup after injury.

With both teams carrying confidence from recent victories, the match promises to be fiercely contested. Historical data indicates a high chance of a draw, with many last encounters at Estádio da Luz ending similarly.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM local time on Friday as both teams vie for crucial points in a tightly contested league.