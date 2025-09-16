A-Listers Dazzle in Sheer Gowns on Red Carpet

London, England – The red carpet sizzled Thursday as two A-list stars showcased the latest in sheer fashion at separate events. Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson turned heads with their bold choices, further fueling the “naked attire” trend.

Margot Robbie, the star and producer of the film ‘Barbie’, attended the London premiere of her latest project, wearing a stunning sheer gown designed by Giorgio Armani Privé. The dress, part of the spring 2025 couture collection, was a striking tribute to the late designer, who passed away just days before her appearance.

Robbie’s gown featured intricate beadwork resembling floral and paisley patterns. A standout moment occurred when she turned to reveal how the spaghetti straps crossed over her back, beautifully framing a jewel-shaped pendant. The gown left little to the imagination, accentuating its sheer nature.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic in New York City, Dakota Johnson made a statement at Kering’s Caring for Women gala. The star, known for her roles in ‘Splitsville’ and ‘Materialists’, donned a daring black sheer dress styled by Kate Young. This ensemble showcased a floral design and included a high neck and flowing train, revealing a matching bra and panty set beneath.

The gala attracted a plethora of stars, with attendees including Demi Moore, Jessica Chastain, and Salma Hayek. Also present were Anna Wintour and Mark Guiducci, who posed for the cameras, adding to the event’s high-profile nature.

Photos from the event reveal the daring new takes on sheer ensembles, which continue to dominate red carpet fashion.