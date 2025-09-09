Lithuania and Greece Face Off in EuroBasket 2025 Quarter-Finals

RIGA, Latvia – Lithuania and Greece are set to clash in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 quarter-finals on September 9, 2025, at Xiaomi Arena. This matchup represents a pivotal moment for both teams, aiming for a coveted spot in the semi-finals.

Both countries have rich basketball histories, combining for 12 EuroBasket podium finishes. For Lithuania, the stakes are high as they hope for their first semi-finals appearance in a decade. After defeating Latvia, they have the added benefit of home court advantage in Riga.

However, Greece poses a significant challenge, led by star player Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time EuroBasket champions are determined to reach the semi-finals for the first time in 16 years. Their only loss in this tournament came when Antetokounmpo was absent, emphasizing his crucial role in the team’s success.

The game is filled with intriguing matchups, including the coaching strategies of Vassilis Spanoulis for Greece and Rimas Kurtinaitis for Lithuania. Antetokounmpo will face off against a Lithuanian team that initially expected to rely heavily on Jonas Valanciunas, but will likely deploy a more agile roster.

While Lithuania’s Rokas Jokubaitis is sidelined due to injury, Arnas Velicka steps up in the backcourt, tasked with challenging Greece’s Kostas Sloukas and Tyler Dorsey. This quarter-final promises an exciting clash of tactics and talents.

Antetokounmpo’s recent integration into the Greek team’s strategy has elevated their performance this year, allowing him to conserve energy for the high-stakes moments. Both teams seek an edge, with Greece’s hopes resting not only on Antetokounmpo but also on veteran players like Kostas Papanikolaou and Sloukas, who may be nearing the end of their international careers.

As both nations prepare for battle, all eyes will be on how they adapt during the game. The anticipation for this match signifies a classic in the making, with a spot in the semi-finals at stake.