VILNIUS, Lithuania — Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas resigned Thursday following protests in the capital over investigations into his alleged business dealings. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda confirmed the resignation, stating Paluckas made the right choice.

President Nausėda had given Paluckas two weeks to respond to public concerns about his conduct. During this period, Nausėda urged the prime minister to either clarify the criticisms or consider his options for remaining in office.

Paluckas’s resignation comes amidst escalating political tensions, as a smaller coalition party threatened to leave the ruling partnership unless he stepped down. Reports surfaced revealing that Lithuania’s anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies were investigating Paluckas following media scrutiny over his financial activities.

Paluckas has an extensive history, including a prior conviction in 2012 for mishandling a bidding process while serving as the director of Vilnius’s municipality administration. Although he was fined nearly $20,000, it was reported that he did not pay a significant portion of this fine.

Recent allegations involve a €200,000 loan to Garnis, a company Paluckas co-founded, raised during his term as prime minister. Another scandal tied to his sister-in-law’s company, Dankora, involved EU funding that was later returned due to public pressure.

Despite the allegations, Paluckas denies any wrongdoing, asserting that the criticism against him is a “coordinated attack” from his opponents. As a result of his resignation, Paluckas’s entire cabinet is anticipated to step down, potentially leaving Lithuania without a functioning government amid ongoing military exercises with foreign allies.

Amid this political turmoil, President Nausėda reassured the public that Lithuania’s foreign policy will remain stable, emphasizing his support for Ukraine during its conflict with Russia.