Little League Baseball World Series 2025 Begins in Pennsylvania

South Williamsport, Pennsylvania — The 2025 Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) officially kicked off on August 13 and will run through August 24, drawing in teams from around the globe to compete in one of youth sports’ most revered events. The tournament, which started in 1947, will witness 20 teams—10 from the United States and 10 from international regions.

This year, the event holds special significance as the defending champions, Lake Mary, from Florida, were eliminated from their regional competition by Irmo Little League of South Carolina. As a result, a new champion will emerge in 2025.

The double-elimination tournament format allows teams to lose once and continue competing. However, teams that lose a second game are eliminated. Games are played over six innings, with a seventh inning added if scores are tied, introducing unique rules for tiebreakers.

The championships for both the United States and international brackets will take place on August 23, broadcast live on ABC. The U.S. title game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, following the international final at 12:30 p.m. ET. The championship match, pitting the winners of both brackets against each other, will occur the following day at 3 p.m. ET.

This year’s games are hosted at Bowman Field, a 2,366-seat stadium in Williamsport, which will also feature the MLB Little League Classic. The Classic showcases a Major League Baseball game, bringing additional attention to the youth tournament.

The tournament schedule includes several exciting matchups. For example, on August 14, Japan dominated the Europe-Africa region with a score of 12-0. Later that day, the Asia-Pacific region faced Mexico, and the Midwest region went up against the Mid-Atlantic region.

All players participating in the LLBWS are between the ages of 10 and 12 years old, making it a noteworthy event for young athletes. The competition not only provides a platform for these players but also celebrates teamwork, sportsmanship, and community.

As fans eagerly follow the games, the anticipation builds for the crowning of the next Little League World Series champion, whose journey showcases both talent and dedication.