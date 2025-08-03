2025 Little League Softball World Series Kicks Off in Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina – The 2025 Little League Softball World Series officially begins today, August 3, 2025, at Stallings Stadium in Elm Street Park. This annual tournament, now in its 51st edition, features 12 teams from around the world competing for the championship.

This year’s event includes eight U.S. teams and four international teams from Brazil, Canada, Japan, and the Czech Republic. The team from Lake Mary, Florida, will take on Mill Creek, Washington, in the first game of the tournament.

“We are excited to showcase young talent from around the globe,” said Little League representative Dana Johnson. “These young athletes have worked very hard to earn their spot in this tournament.”

The tournament will culminate in championship and third-place games on August 10. Fans can catch all the action on ESPN and ESPN2, while the championship game will air on ABC.

The first game of the tournament saw Florida dominate Washington with a score of 9-2, advancing them to face Oklahoma. Florida’s Addison Bono was notable, hitting a three-run home run in the first inning, helping secure the victory.

In another matchup, the Latin America team from São Paulo, Brazil, faced North Carolina. The game showcased tension as North Carolina battled to tie the game but ultimately struggled against Brazil’s pitching. As of the fifth inning, Brazil led 3-1, with North Carolina still searching for their first hit of the game.

For fans following the tournament, updates will be available on ESPN platforms, including live streaming options. This year’s Little League World Series has already proven to be an exciting spectacle of youth sports, bringing together families and communities to celebrate the spirit of softball.

As Greenville hosts the tournament for the fifth consecutive year, they continue a proud tradition of supporting youth sports and providing a platform for young athletes to shine.