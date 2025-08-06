2025 Little League World Series Begins in Greenville and Williamsport

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (AP) — The 2025 Little League World Series is underway, featuring some of the best young baseball and softball players from across the United States. The tournament showcases 20 baseball teams and 12 softball teams, with games scheduled across various locations.

The Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) will begin its tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starting August 13, while the Little League Softball World Series (LLSWS) kicked off the action on August 6 in Greenville.

Coverage for the softball tournament became available on ESPN, with regional competitions starting in July. Softball champion Pitt County Girls Softball Little League, hailing from Winterville, North Carolina, looks to defend their title after a flawless tournament last year.

Pitt County’s roster has seen changes, with only two players returning from last year’s championship team. However, they have managed to continue their strong performance, scoring 23 runs in their regional matches. Their first contest in the LLSWS is against international competitors, and they are seen as serious contenders for the title.

In Williamsport, the LLBWS tournament culminates with the championship game on August 24, following preliminary games and regional matchups. The event draws attention with the MLB Little League Classic planned for August 17, featuring a game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets.

Fans can catch the excitement live on ESPN and ABC, following the matches, results, and highlights throughout the tournaments.