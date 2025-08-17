2025 Little League World Series Starts with Exciting Matches

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 2025 Little League World Series (LLBWS) officially began on August 13, showcasing talented young athletes in a classic double-elimination tournament format. This much-anticipated event is set to run until August 24, featuring 20 teams from the United States and 10 from around the globe.

This year’s tournament follows a robust schedule, after regional competitions that started back on July 31. The first games of the LLBWS saw teams like Latin America and Mountain Region securing early victories. The tournament includes as many as four games per day, leading to fan-favorite matchups and compelling narratives.

The championship bouts for both the United States and international teams are scheduled for August 23, with their finals to be aired live on ABC. The LLBWS champion will be crowned on August 24, capping off an intense week of competition.

<p"In a format that encourages resilience, any team that loses only once remains in contention. However, the stakes grow higher as any team that loses twice is eliminated, underscoring the challenges these young players face," said tournament organizer Blaine Johnson.

The games, each lasting six innings, can extend to seven if tied. A notable rule allows for a runner on second base to start extra innings, aiming to increase scoring excitement. This year, the games are drawing increased attention, especially with the MLB Little League Classic featuring the Mariners and Mets scheduled for August 17.

As the LLBWS unfolds, fans can expect thrilling plays, young talent, and perhaps a few surprises along the way. Each game will be broadcast across ESPN platforms and accessible for streaming, ensuring fans do not miss any of the action.