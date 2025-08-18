Little League World Series 2025: Key Results and Upcoming Schedule

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — The 2025 Little League World Series (LLBWS) kicked off on August 13 and is currently underway, with the championship set for August 24. This prestigious tournament brings together 20 teams from across the globe, battling in a double-elimination format.

Last year’s champions, the Lake Mary team, were eliminated in the Southeast Regional final by Irmo Little League from South Carolina, ensuring a new champion will be crowned this year. The tournament features 10 U.S. teams and 10 international teams. The current competition has seen as many as four games played daily, although there was a brief pause for the MLB Little League Classic featuring the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners on August 17.

The LLBWS schedule includes thrilling matchups. Fans can tune in Saturday, August 23, for both the U.S. and international championship games, with the U.S. title game at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The tournament is noted for its unique rules — games are played for six innings and tied games can go into extra innings.

As of now, teams from Japan, the Caribbean, and Canada remain in the international bracket, while the U.S. bracket includes teams from the Mountain, Southeast, and Metro regions. Teams that lose once continue in the tournament until they lose a second game.

Today’s matchups include the Latin America Region facing Japan at 1 p.m. ET, and the Southeast against Mountain regions at 3 p.m. ET — both available for viewing on ESPN. Throughout the tournament, players aged 10 to 12 years will showcase their skills, aiming to etch their team’s name in Little League history.

With the tournament already showcasing several standout performances, including a no-hitter and dramatic walk-off victories, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming games and the crowning of the ultimate champion.