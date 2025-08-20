Little League World Series Teams Gear Up for Elimination Day

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — The Little League World Series continues today with crucial elimination games as teams fight for survival. On August 20, Aruba will face Japan in the International bracket, while South Dakota takes on South Carolina in the U.S. bracket.

This day promises high stakes as two teams will leave the tournament following today’s matchups. The earlier games will showcase teams that are yet to be defeated, vying for guaranteed spots in the semifinals.

Chinese Taipei will challenge Venezuela in one of the key games, seeking advancement to the International Championship game. Connecticut also faces Nevada, both teams aiming for a shot at the U.S. title game.

During recent matchups, Connecticut showcased their strength, with Tommy D’Amura hitting a powerful home run, increasing their lead to 5-3 over Nevada. Shortly after, Boden Dunlap struck with an RBI-triple, pushing the score to 6-3. Errors in Nevada’s defense allowed Connecticut to extend their lead further, marking the score at 7-3.

Chinese Taipei continued their strong performance, managing to defeat Venezuela, a previously undefeated squad. They leveraged the skills of three pitchers—Lin Chin-Tse, Chang Chun-Po, and Chen Qi-Sheng—who collectively struck out 10 batters while allowing only five hits and three runs.

The win positions Chinese Taipei for their 20th appearance in the International Championship game. They are set to meet the winner of the Aruba-Japan game on Saturday, August 23, enhancing the excitement surrounding the series.

Meanwhile, Venezuela must now claw their way through the loser’s bracket after the defeat. They will play the loser of the Aruba versus Japan matchup on August 21.

With the tournament running until August 24, fans eagerly await each game’s outcome, knowing that each hit and pitch could change a team’s fate.